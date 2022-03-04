Netflix Trivia Quest brings a daily interactive quiz to your screen

Netflix continues to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment with a new series called Trivia Quest next month. Starting on April 1, 2022, the show will follow in the footsteps of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and the more recent Cat Burglar in that the storyline will depend on the choices you make on-screen.

Unlike the Black Mirror, this is a family-friendly show that, like Car Burglar, uses animated characters. The main character Willy, who looks like a Trivial Pursuit piece with a face, must free his friends from the evil Rocky, a walking, talking sword.

To help Willy free his friends you answer a series of trivia questions rather than actually give directions, and there are both easy and hard questions available. Presumably to cater to younger and older audiences, though this is very much aimed towards kids.

Netflix has leaned more towards interactive options in recent years and even launched a series of games in some territories through the smartphone app. Trivia Quest is set to work on smartphones and tablets, including Android and Apple devices, set-top boxes, consoles and Chromecast devices. It will even work on Tesla touchscreens, so it'll be perfect for filling those charging sessions with young ones in the car.

A new episode of Trivia Quest will launch each day in April and you can get a preview of the series in the trailer below.