Last chance to watch: Netflix is removing these TV shows and movies in March 2022

If you've got a Netflix account there are some very big changes happening to the streaming service's content catalogue this month – not least the mass migration of Marvel titles to their new home at Disney+, leaving a Punisher and Daredevil-sized hole in the listings.

And while there is plenty of new stuff coming this month to Netflix too, as well as plenty of reasons to keep subscribing, you'll need to hurry if you want to catch some seriously great TV shows and movies before they move on this month. Shows are literally dropping off the service each week in March, with the first week already seeing more than 20 movies and shows removed, so now is the time to get stuck in.

Want some great recommendations on what you should be watching on Netflix for March 2022? Here are our top picks for action comedies, sci-fi and fantasy movies.

Leaving this week (March 8th to 13th)

Couples Counseling (2016)

Eugenie Nights (2018)

Kahaani (2012)

Ode to Joy (2019)

Salt (2010)

School of Roars (Season 1)

This Evening (2017)

White Boy (2017)

Zombieland (2009)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Leaving Netflix March 14th to 20th

A Silent Voice (2016)

Alexis Viera: A Story of Surviving (2019)

Best Worst Thing That Could Have Happened (2016)

Black and Blue (2019)

Coach Carter (2005)

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry (2017)

Imago (2018)

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Ip Man: The Final Fight (2013)

Judy & Punch (2020)

Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story (2018)

Little Lunch: The Halloween Horror Story (2016)

Little Lunch: The Nightmare Before Graduation (2016)

STEINS;GATE (Season 1)

Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale (2017)

The Garden of Words (2013)

The Myth (2005)

Time After Time (2018)

Tokyo Ghoul: Jack (2015)

Tokyo Ghoul: Pinto (2015)

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014)

What If (2013)

Leaving Netflix March 21st to March 28th

Beyond (2 Seasons)

Black Butler (Season 1)

The C Word (2016)

Curtiz (2018) N

Danur: I Can see Ghosts (2017)

Erased (Season 1)

Escape Plan: The Extractors (2019)

Fate/stay night (Season 1)

Oversize Cops (2017)

The Terminal (2018)

There’s Something in the Water (2019)

Verses of Love (2008)

Too late! These are already gone

Unfortunately you've missed your chance with these ones. They all left Netflix in early March, and there's a lot of Marvel content in there: Marvel's moving its properties to Disney+.

2,215 (2018)

21 Thunder (Season 1)

Akame ga Kill! (Season 1)

American Horror Story (8 Seasons)

Arctic Heart (2016)

Aurora (2010)

Await Further Instructions (2018)

Big Stan (2007)

BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry (2018)

Chalet Girl (2011)

Daredevil (3 Seasons)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Guru Aur Bhole (Season 1)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Iron Fist (2 Seasons)

Jessica Jones (3 Seasons)

Kuch Bheege Alfaaz (2018)

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything (2019)

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (Season 1)

Love is in the Air (Season 1)

Luke Cage (2 Seasons)

Never Back Down (2008)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

Nicky Deuce (2013)

Nila (2016)

No Good Deed (2014)

Pants on Fire (2014)

Paradise Liost (2006)

Pop, Lock ‘n Roll (2017)

Pose (2 Seasons)

Radio Rebel (2012)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

S.W.A.T. Firefight (2011)

Sab Jholmaal Hai (Season 1)

Saimdang, Memoir of Colors (Season 1)

Something Borrowed (2011)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Sylvanian Families (2019)

Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover (Season 1)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace (Season 1)

The Boy (2016)

The Challenge (Season 1)

The Death of Mr. Lazarescu (2005)

The Defenders (Season 1)

The Dictator (2012)

The People vs. OJ Simpson (Season 1)

The Punisher (2 Seasons)

The Secret (2006)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tiger (2016)

Your Lie in April (Season 1)

Here at T3 we think this month hurts a little bit more than normal in terms of Netflix removals due to those Marvel show losses. It is as if Thanos has clicked his fingers and the superhero content has just gone poof! It was inevitable that Disney would remove all its Marvel content eventually, though, with it living now on Disney Plus instead. Hopefully Netflix can fight back in April with a host of new films and shows.