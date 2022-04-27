The Netflix curse continues as Michael B. Jordan show cancelled

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has cancelled the Michael B. Jordan-produced superhero drama Raising Dion less than three months after season two premiered.

Taking to Instagram , Sammi Haney (who plays Dion's classmate Esperanza) confirmed that Raising Dion will not be returning for a third season. The actor thanked fans for their support throughout the 17 episode run and noted the "silver lining" that she can now accept other major roles, which working on the Netflix show did not allow for.

Set in Atlanta, Raising Dion told the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja'Siah Young) who begins to manifest mysterious superhero-like abilities. The second season saw Dion befriend another powered kid while still navigating the dangers that were threatening the city. The series was based on the comicbook by Dennis Liu and also featured Jordan as Dion's deceased father.

Netflix has subsequently confirmed Raising Dion's official cancellation (via THR ). T3 has reached out to Netflix for comment.

A post shared by Sammi Haney | on Raising Dion (@sammi.haney) A photo posted by on

"Sad to say that Raising Dion is cancelled Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!" wrote Haney.

"The only 'silver lining' is that this does free me up to pursue other roles. My Netflix contract kept me from accepting other major roles offered to me (1 actually written with me in mind) on other tv shows! So if you work for a major studio, hit me up again, I’m ready!"

The streaming platform has been on a slew of cancellations as of late – most recently, abandoning the sequel to the movie Bright starring Will Smith . Though, it's typically TV series that are dropped more frequently with over half a dozen Netflix shows cancelled in 2022 so far. Only last week did Netflix cancel the long-awaited comicbook adaptation of Bone from writer Jeff Smith. Most commonly, shows fail to be renewed for their third season – hence, the Netflix curse.

Raising Dion starred Alisha Wainwright, Ja'Siah Young, Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, Jason Ritter, Griddin Robert Faulkner, Ali Ahn and Michael B. Jordan. Both seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix now.