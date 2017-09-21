Meet the new Nest Hello video doorbell, Secure alarm system and Outdoor camera

Home security just got easier and smarter than ever

By

Nest recently announced a new video doorbell to see who’s at the front door, a secure alarm system and an outdoor camera have now been added to the Nest Thermostat and Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Ca Outdoor. 

The Hello video doorbell is Nest’s answer to Ring. It wirelessly sends HDR quality video images to your device, showing who’s at the front door. This is smarter than a simple camera though as it can also detect a person’s face or unusual sound - presuming you subscribe to the Nest Aware service, of course. 

Now why not read: Nest Cam IQ review

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.