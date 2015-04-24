This phone is tougher and more secure than you will ever be

If you are sick of spending extra money on screen protectors and cases to keep your precious smartphone protected, you may want to give this new device from Turing RoboticIndustriesa look in.

The Turing Phone sports a chassis that is built from "liquidmorphium", which we think is just aboveunobtainiumon our made-up periodic table. Kidding! It's a mix of zirconium, copper,aluminium, nickel and silver.

This metal alloy is claimed by the smartphone maker to be tougher than steel or titanium. There is also the less-exoticceramic, aluminium and plasticaround the body. The handset also boasts a fingerprint reader and a magnetic charging system, much like what isfoundon most Apple laptops.

The phone also has security in mind withserver-free encrypted communication between owners.

Possibly what lets down the phone is what is inside. The processor is a Snapdragon 801 CPU from last year, but does have 3GB of memory and a5.5-inch, 1080p screen.

There is also up to 128GB of internal storage, an 8MP front-mounted camera and 13MP rear shooter.The phone supports Euro and American LTE 4G.

The phone will be available from 10 August and will retail from $740 (£485)for the 64GB unlocked version and$870 (£575) for the 128GB version.There are no details on which carriers (if any) the phone will be available on.

More details here (Turing Robotic Industries)