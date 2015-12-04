Nanoparticle tech could lead to paper-thin circuitry

Fusing nanoparticles to material is nothing new - scientists have been squirreling away in the field for years, but the process of embedding them currently relies on the use of high temperatures, which ultimately ends up causing considerable damage to it. However, a new technique presented by engineers at Oregon State University could offer a way to fuse something as complex as a circuit in materials as thin as paper.

The new take on photonic sintering - the oh-so-scientific term to describe said process of embedding particles into the surface of a material and fused together with a light source - uses a xenon lamp in place of a more intense heat source and results have proven twice as fast and ten times as energy efficient as previous approaches.

“Lower temperature is a real key,” comments Rajiv Malhotra, one of the researchers behind the new technique. “To lower costs, we want to print these nanotech products on things like paper and plastic, which would burn or melt at higher temperatures. We now know that is possible, and how to do it. We should be able to create production processes that are both fast and cheap, without a loss of quality.”

Via: The Engineer

