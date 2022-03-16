My top 3 PS Now games to play in March 2022

With hundreds of games available on PS4, PS5 and PC the PS Now subscription service isn't short of things for you to play. And while there are plenty of big hitters available on the service such as the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition and Mortal Kombat 11, there are also some absolute gems that you might not have played yet.

A such, here I pick four top PS Now games that I think you'll love to play when you're taking a break from Horizon: Forbidden West.

(Image credit: Sony)

Shadow Warrior 3

PS Now isn't exactly famed for big new releases, so it's refreshing to see a brand new title turn up on PS Now: as you've no doubt guessed, Shadow Warrior 3 is the third game in the fighting franchise and it's a lot of fun. It's a straightforward corridor and arena shooter with the obligatory ludicrous enemies and ever more powerful guns, and while it isn't the longest game it's tons of fun while it lasts.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

F.E.A.R. First Encounter Assault Recon

There are games you like and there are (far fewer) games that you love. For me, the F.E.A.R. franchise falls into the second category: although it looks like a typical FPS there are some interesting ideas and some excellent jump scares in this horror/shooter hybrid. The graphics aren't exactly brilliant – it's a 2005 game – but the gameplay is superb, with excellent use of slo-mo and some surprisingly difficult enemies.

(Image credit: Housemarque)

Resogun

Sometimes you just don't have the time for an epic. Resogun scratches that arcade itch with a fast and frenzied side-scrolling blaster that gets very busy very quickly. It looks deceptively simple: you fly over a futuristic city, saving the locals from alien abduction and gathering power-ups to boost your shields and give you ever more impressive weaponry. But like the very best arcade games the difficulty level ramps up as quickly as your weapons' powers do, and before long it feels like you're taking on the entire universe. I don't play Resogun for very long periods, but as someone who's often tight for time to play anything it's my go-to game for a fast blast.

(Image credit: The Chinese Room)

Bonus game: Everybody's Gone To The Rapture

This game made me cry quite a lot. Set in an abandoned English village after some kind of extraordinary event, EGTTR reveals its story slowly through fragments and glimpses of the people who used to live there. Part walking simulator and part interactive drama it's not a game for the impatient, but if you're willing to invest a few hours the rewards will make it more than worth your while. It's a fragile, beautiful thing with some truly heart-stopping moments of beauty, and the soundtrack is extraordinary too.