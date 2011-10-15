Music streaming from Spotify lands on Boxee

Streaming music service Spotify has now landed on another home entertainment system - D-Link's Boxee Box, which comes after its launch in the US and signing a deal with Facebook

The app is now available on the Boxee to any consumer with a premium subscription to Spotify.



The Spotify app on the Boxee Box looks like it does on a PC, with access to the What's New section. While the app is free, a Spotify Premium subscription costs £9.99 a month. However, users cannot make playlists on Spotify through Boxee.



This app is available in nine countries and the premium subscription allows users to play their music offline as well.



Before the Boxee Box and Facebook, Spotify was also seen on Sonos' systems and Western Digital.





What kind of account do you have with Spotify? Tell us if the app coming to Boxee makes it easier for you to access your music through our comment box, or talk to us via Twitter and Facebook.





Via: TechRadar