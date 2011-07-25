Motorola Xoom price cut sees Android tab drop below £400

The Motorola Xoom UK price has come

Online retailer Amazon has slashed the price of the Motorola Xoom with the first device to sport Google's tablet-centric Android Honeycomb OS now available under the £400 mark.

Previously priced at a smidge under £480 those looking to forgo the market dominating Apple iPad 2 and plump for an Android tablet can now pick up the 32GB Wi-Fi only Motorola Xoom for just £394.95.

As well as running Google's Android 3.0 Honeycomb OS the Motorola Xoom boasts a 1GHz dual-core processor with 1GB of RAM, a 10-inch 1280 x 800p display and 5-megapixel camera with 720p HD video recording capabilities.

Whilst the 32GB Wi-Fi Xoom is now available below £400, the price cuts, which come a week ahead of the launch of the Google Honeycomb powered Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, also see the Wi-Fi + 3G model lose a few pounds dropping from £580 down to £554.99.

Can the Motorola Xoom or other similar Android tablets truly compete with Apple's iPad 2 or is the Cupertino device too far ahead? Let us know what you think via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.

Via: Recombu