Motorola Edge replacements leaked

The code names of four new Motorola Edge devices have been leaked online along with details on their cameras. The Edge and Edge+ devices were first released in 2020 and while still on sale in the US, are no longer listed on the UK website.

The new smartphones are named Berlin, Berlin NA, Sierra and Kyoto, though these are most likely codenames while in development, rather than final product names. The names originally appeared in a Twitter post from user @evleaks in a list of otherwise blurred-out products for 2021.

German news site Technik News has also managed to acquire information on the camera units due to feature on these phones. The Berlin phone – thought to be the Edge replacement – will feature a 108MP main camera, alongside an 8MP telephoto, a 16MP wide-angle with Macro functionality and a 32MP front camera.

Berlin NA – thought to be the North American version of the Edge – will feature a lower resolution 2MP telephoto and 8MP ultra-wide camera. This is presumably to achieve a price to fit the highly competitive US market.

Details on the Kyoto model – thought to be a lite edition of the edge – were released last week. Like the North American Berlin, it features a 2MP telephoto and an 8MP ultra-wide. It is possible that the front camera will also be a lower 16MP.

The final phone, the Sierra – a possible Edge+ replacement – remains a mystery in terms of specifications. However, these are likely to at least match the Berlin edition and probably offer something extra.