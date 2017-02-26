Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus pack octa-core CPUs, 'all-day' batteries, ;'Dual Autofocus Pixels' and more

Today at Mobile World Congress 2017 (MWC) Motorola revealed two new smartphones, the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. The two devices make up the fifth generation of the Moto G family and are stated by Motorola to deliver "power, value and beauty."

Moto G5 features and specs

The Moto G5 features an aluminium metal design in two colour schemes, Lunar Gray or Fine Gold, and comes with an "all-day" 2,800 mAh battery too, as well as a 10W rapid charger that Motorola states will give the Moto G5 "hours of power in just minutes." Storage space sits at 16GB.

In terms of processing power, the Moto G5 features a 1.4 GHz octa-core processor that ensures "no annoying stutter or lag time", as well as 2GB of RAM. In terms of picture taking purposes the device delivers a 13MP camera with a variety of advanced software such as phase detection autofocus (PDAF), a feature that enables fast focus for sharper photos.

The Moto G5 is released at the beginning of March and will cost €199. At the time of writing no UK prices have been announced.

Moto G5 Plus features and specs

The Moto G5 Plus offers everything the Moto G5 does and more, upping speeds and features.

In terms of core specs therefore, the Moto G5 Plus comes with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, up to 3GB of RAM and a maximum 32GB of storage space. 4G LTE is also supported, while in terms of battery the Moto G5 Plus features an enlarged 3,000 mAh battery.

The Moto G5 Plus also supports Dual Autofocus Pixels, tech that utilises 10x more pixels on the camera's sensor to focus on subjects up to 60 per cent faster that the Moto G4 Plus, something helped by the phone's "large f/1.7 aperture and bigger pixels."

The Moto G5 is released at the beginning of March and will cost $229 USD with 2GB RAM/32 GB storage, and €279 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage. At the time of writing no UK prices have been announced.