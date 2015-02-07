Mortal Kombat X: New trailer explains Faction Wars and more

A new Mortal Kombat X trailer has landed, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming game.

Developer NetherRealm has released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat X. The video features creator Ed boon and the developers behind the latest instalment, explaining the new game modes on offer.

The biggest and baddest mode of them all appears to be Factions Wars. The online mode connects every Mortal Kombat X player with an internet connection, letting everyone participate despite whether they're a novice or an expert.

When the game begins, each player will choose one out of five factions: White Lotus, Brotherhood of Shadow, Black Dragon, Special Forces, or Lin Kuei. From then on, everything done in the game contributes points to the faction. The leading faction at the end of the week receives special awards.

Another cool mode is Dynamic Towers, a series of ever-changing challenges that rotate on the hour, daily, or every few days.

While we don't know a great deal about Mortal Kombat X's story, Ed Boon says it will span 25 years and director of art Steve Beran boasts it as a "blockbuster movie within the game itself."

Mortal Kombat X will be released on April 14 for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC.

Until then, you can check out our Mortal Kombat X preview.