Montblanc reveals new titanium Summit 3 smartwatch

Montblanc, the luxury Swiss firm best known for its pens, has revealed the new Summit 3 smartwatch, complete with a titanium case, leather strap and Wear OS 3 operating system from Google.

The watch is being offered in three colourways, with options including a black case and matching calf leather strap, a silver case with black strap, and a black and silver case with a green strap. Like previous models of Montblanc Summit, the new watch uses industry-standard lug bars, making it easy to swap out the straps for any other. Every Summit 3 comes with two straps, one made of calf leather and another made of rubber.

The Summit 3 is the first non-Samsung smartwatch to run Google’s latest Wear OS 3 software, and the big news here is that it is compatible with both Android and iOS phones. This is great news for iPhone users, who until now haven’t been able to use watches running Google’s Wear OS 3 operating system. The watch connects to phones using Bluetooth and the free Montblanc Summit companion app.

As with other Wear OS smartwatches, the Summit 3 tracks steps, exercise and sleep, handles calls and notifications from a Bluetooth-connected smartphone, includes workout guides, and has a collection of digital watch faces to pick from.

This collection includes faces inspired by Montblanc’s heritage, along with what the company describes as “more modern options, which combine beauty and technology by providing the user with useful insights, such as the daily progress of their health goals.”

The watch is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. There’s Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and NFC for contactless payments, while the circular AMOLED display measures 1.28 inches and has a resolution of 416 x 416. The 42mm case is made from lightweight titanium with a stainless steel bezel and sapphire crystal, and is water resistant to 50 metres.

Montblanc says the new Summit 3 has a larger battery compared to the Summit 2, which arrived back in March 2020. In a bid to help the Summit 3 live a longer life, Montblanc is offering a battery replacement service, and the watch comes with what it describes as “a broad range of support tools to maximise the full lifecycle experience".

The Summit 3 is priced at £1,105 and is available to pre-order from Montblanc now, ahead of shipping on 15 July.