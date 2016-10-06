Mobile Choice agrees with us, voting the Galaxy S7 Edge Phone of the Year

The Mobile Choice Consumer Awards took place last night, and the readers agreed with the result of the T3 Awards 2016 last week, voting the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge as Phone of the Year. Samsung also won Manufacturer of the Year.

Mobile Choice readers also voted the Lenovo Moto Z their Most Innovative Device this year (what, no LG G5?). This is modular design done right. A sliver of a phone with snap-on modules, held together by powerful magnets which increase the phone's prowess battery-wise, with a Hasselblad True Zoom camera module, even Kate Spade designed battery cases… The result is not just aesthetic but also obvious within because it is usually that tiny detail that elevates an okay flagship into a powerhouse and that is what the Moto Z is… a powerhouse device capable of shedding and taking on mods to fit in with demand.

The Huawei P9 won Best Camera Phoneafter its dual-Leica lens camera (one RGB and one monochrome) handset impressed with the quality of images it took.

Hive Active Heating (a favourite of ours, too) won Connected Gadget of the Year. Controlled by a thermostat that's almost a design classic by none other than Yves Béhar, Hive Active Heating has become one of the most accessible and easy to use and setup gadgets for consumers.

EE won Best Networkafter it not only topped pretty much every network performance test in the market this year they were also able to offer exclusives that no-one else had, including BT Sport and an extended trial of Apple Music. From a customer service perspective it also brought a number of its call centres back to the UK. Virgin Media scooped Best Value Network.

In one of the most comprehensive surveys conducted in the UK, Mobile Choice readers were also asked to vote on their experience of visiting mobile phone stores: were they made to feel welcome? Did the experience live up to their expectation of how stores ought to be; what they thought of the stores' look and feel; and, of course, how well did store staff explain and demonstrate products and services to them. The winner was Three, whichadded to its already impressive in-store experience with its Discovery programme.

Mobiles.co.uk won Best Online Retailer. It was the first website to sell mobile phones in the UK and are part of the Carphone Warehouse group so you can be sure of getting quality service at a very good price. With over 100 smartphones in stock they feature contracts from most UK networks and promise free next day delivery on your purchases.

O2 won Best Customer Care at the Mobile Choice Awards. O2 as a network is known for taking good care of its customers, from the ever popular O2 rewards through to its Refresh handset programme. The network has continued to innovate around its strongest areas offering a great range of trade in and second hand offers. Whilst it continues to put its customers first when it comes to experiences and offers.

For the fourth year running, Carphone Warehouse was voted Best High Street Retailer. As far as mobile phone retailing is concerned there are few that can compare with the extensive store portfolio and depth of choice which Carphone can boast. Not only that, when the big events in the mobile calendar came around, Carphone Warehouse was inevitably the place to go to for the best deals. From the launch of the two latest iPhones to the madness of Black Friday, there really has been nowhere that rival Carphone on the British high street.

Finally, Envirofone scooped Best Recycling Service.With over 4 million customers and a free 6-month warranty, Envirofone not just accept damaged phones but you will get bespoke quotes for damaged phones, and free Special Delivery if you are selling a gadget for over £250. They also send you a special rigid package to post your phone free to them.

