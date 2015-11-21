Ministry of Sound launch new wireless bullet speaker in time for Christmas

Ministry of Sound launch portable bullet speaker you can sling over your shoulder, so that you can irritate people on the streets with your favourite House beats.

Ministry of Sound is known for huge bass pumping speakers, and world-renowned music sets, but small portable speakers? The company is pumping its brand's 'bass kicking' image into a small bullet shaped speaker you can take with you on the go.

The Audio S has a durable splash proof shell to protect it against the elements- always a good thing with British winter on the way. The speaker also comes with a handy silicon strap so you can sling the speaker over your shoulder and pump out your favourite House tunes annoying people on the bus, or walking through town.

A key feature putting the Audio S on the map is its maximum 15-hour playback time, meaning that you could use it for an entire evening partying on a single charge.

In terms of sound quality we're yet to test the Audio S, but considering it's been designed and engineered by people who manage the sound system at the famous Ministry of Sound London nightclub, we're expecting great things from the little speaker.

Available from UK retailers at £79.99 in white, charcoal, grey and blue, Ministry of Sound have deemed their Audio S speaker as the perfect audio gift for the 2015 festive period.