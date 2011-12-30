Ministry of Defence upgrades war games for the Xbox generation

Recruits used to playing high-quality video games are the reason why the Ministry of Defence has improved its war games and simulations

A Ministry of Defence scientist admitted that the MoD has had to carry out improvements to its simulations to hold the attention of recruits who have been playing video games on their PlayStations and Xboxes.



Thousands of troops sent to Afghanistan have been trained on Virtual Battlespace2, a spin-off from a commercial game that can test responses when events such as mortar attack from insurgents takes place.



The officials have highlighted that such games only add to the conventional methods of training, but with tighter budgets, it helps to give their employees a cheaper way to experience a warzone.



The work is being carried out by the MoD's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory in Portsdown, Hampshire.



Andrew Poulter, the technical team leader of nine, told The Guardian: "Back in the 1980s and 1990s, defence was far out in terms of quality simulation. Military-built simulators were state of the art. But now, for £50, you can buy a commercial game that will be far more realistic than the sorts of tools we were using."



He said there is a level of computer games experience in its recruits. "So the plots have to be realistic and the image generation has to be high quality."



Poulter added a commander who returned from Afghanistan told him he was convinced the Virtual Battlespace2 game training saved their lives under fire. "It has been invaluable. It is being taken seriously. It's not just a game."





Which video games do you think are very realistic when it comes to warzones? Tell us your picks via Twitter and Facebook or leave a comment below.





Via: The Guardian