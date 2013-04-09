Minecraft Xbox update ten coming soon

Patch to address a number of issues caused by Title Update 9

Minecraft for Xbox 360 developer 4J Studios has revealed that it is currently testing its tenth update, designed to fix a number of issues caused by the last update.



Among the bugs caused by update nine, which was released on Friday, are save issues for Xbox Live silver users and TNT-induced lag.



The studio announced the upcoming update via its Twitter feed.



The full list of changes include:



• Fix for Silver LIVE profiles getting an error message on loading a save.

• Fix for lighting bug causing unlit areas even when light sources were placed in the these areas.

• Fixed slowdown caused by explosions (TNT and Creepers).

• Fixed frame rate slowdown in The End being experienced by some players until the Endercrystals were destroyed.

• Fixed crash when placing lots of Item Frames with Maps inside.

• Fixed collision box issue at the top of Ladders.

• Fixed issues with animals taking damage randomly, or falling through the wooden planks floors.

• Made Dispenser suck water/lava back into an empty bucket.

• Fix for Potion Bottles being launched from a Dispenser.

• Enabled placing Pressure Plates on Nether Fence.

• Fixed an issue with Fire Charges sticking at the edge of the world.

• Change to not be able to place more than the maximum amount of Paintings/Item Frames, rather than removing previously placed ones.

• Stop players from interacting with Item Frames and Paintings when 'Can Build and Mine' is disabled.

• Fixed the Custom Skin Animation setting not working.

• Play the correct sound on hitting the Enderdragon.