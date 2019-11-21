Microsoft's top-end Surface Book 2 is $1,699 at Best Buy before Black Friday

Black Friday 2019 is right around the corner but that doesn't meant the deals haven't already begun. T3's team of expert deal hunters has been working away for weeks to track down the best deals from across the web and across the world, resulting in the deluge you see before you.

All of the deals we've found are just that: really good deals on consumer electronics devices that you might otherwise think were too expensive but, because of Black Friday, are now well within budget. We want to connect people with top technology, products that will make peoples' lives better and spark joy on a daily basis.

And, one product that will definitely do that is the Microsoft Surface Book 2, which as you can see below, is currently discounted by $300 at Best Buy.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 13.5-inch Intel Core i7 | Was $1,999 | Sale price $1,699 | Available now at Best Buy

Microsoft has built itself quite the reputation for hardware over the past few years and the Surface Book family of devices is the pinnacle of that drive. The latest model, seen here, is a steal at this price for such powerful hardware.View Deal

For a long while, Windows laptops were widely seen – at least in terms of hardware – to be inferior to Macs. Microsoft noticed this and decided to set the bar as high as possible with its Surface line of tablets, laptops, and desktops. The Surface Book, recently refreshed, is the epitome pinnacle of this decision, representing what is essentially the best portable hardware to run Windows on.

With this particular Surface Book, you get 256GB of storage, eighth-generation Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, a touchscreen, Windows 10 Pro, and up to a massive 17 hours of battery life, thanks to tweaks Microsoft has made under the hood. Woof is all we can say, really. What a steal.