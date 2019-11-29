Microsoft's amazing Surface Go is just $399 at Best Buy on Black Friday

Black Friday 2019 is upon us and the deals are already flowing in left, right, and centre. All of the major retailers, from Best Buy to Walmart to Amazon, have more deals than you'll know what to do with across a huge range of products.

In order to bring some order to the chaos, T3 has spent weeks down in the trenches making sure we have every possible deal assessed and covered for you, making that thing you've wanted for a while but it was too expensive within budget. Make sure to keep refreshing T3 as the weekend progresses.

One deal that caught out eye as an especially go one is Best Buy cutting $150 off a higher-end Microsoft Surface Go tablet, making it just $399.

Microsoft Surface Go (128GB, Silver, Intel Pentium) | Was $549 | Sale price $399 | Available now at Best Buy

Microsoft has been making waves for a few years now with the Surface lineup of tablets, laptops, and everything in between. The Go represents the budget option, but only in terms of price.

The Surface line-up has earned its place within the tech world over the last few years and the Go, the budget option of the bunch, shows why: high quality hardware and well-integrated software at just $399. The model here has a 10-inch display, 128GB of storage, more than enough for most people, 8GB of RAM, and Intel's Pentium processor.

The accessories – the keyboard and stylus – are sold separately, so factor that into your decision-making, but the tablet alone may be enough for most people, especially if your needs are more light, like Netflix and scrolling social media.

Elsewhere, this is the perfect companion for long days away from the plug, with up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge thanks to Windows 10 Home in S mode.