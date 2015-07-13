Microsoft Lumia 940 and 940 XL may be more expensive than Galaxy S6 and co

The next all-guns-glazing Microsoft phones are expected to be the Windows 10-powered Lumia 940 and Lumia 940 XL, and in a bold move they may be even pricier than the Samsung Galaxy S6 and iPhone 6.

So what's the Lumia 940 price? That we don't know yet, but a source cited by MyWindows.nl says they may be more expensive than the competition from iOS and Android. That means at least £550.

Will they be worth it? This leak also features specs for the phones, and they do sound pretty impressive. Both the Lumia 940 and Lumia 940 XL have 20-megapixel main cameras, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, with a microSD slot on-hand for media hoarders.

The bits that really stand out, though, are the triple-LED flash, iris scanner and the suggestion Microsoft is heading back to a polycarbonate build. More recent Lumia phones like the Lumia 830 have experimented with using metal as well as plastic.

Where the two phones differ is in their screen size and CPUs. The Lumia 940 reportedly has a 5.2-inch 1080p screen with a Snapdragon 808 CPU while the XL model has a 5.7-inch QHD screen with a Snapdragon 810 chipset.

It sounds like these will be the first phones to support Continuum, which turns your Windows 10 phone into a more-or-less full computer when hooked up to a larger display. But will that convince us to pay all that cash? The Microsoft Lumia 940 and 940 XL are expected to launch officially in November.

