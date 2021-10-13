Microsoft is clearing out its eBay store with 20% off anything not nailed down

With Black Friday 2021 right around the corner, the T3 team has gone into overdrive sniffing out all the best deals we can find. This week we’ve found an absolute belter with 20% off in the Microsoft eBay store on specific items with the promo code MCSFT20. This works in conjunction with any existing offers currently available, so this is a prime time to knock 100s of dollars off premium products.
Finding deals like this can sometimes feel like a crapshoot – who knows what ‘specific items’ may entail – so we’ve crawled our way through the products that have seen prices cut to find the best deals possible. Chief of these are big savings on Laptops, Tablets, Gaming Accessories and even rudders. Yup, rudders
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13" / i7 / 16GB / 1TB |
AU$2,684.80 AU$2,147.84(save AU$536.96)
With the Microsoft Surface 2021 event now behind us, it was only a matter of time before prices tanked on previous generations of the Surface range still in stock. We picked this Surface Laptop 3 as our stand-out amongst the pack of laptops available on the microsoft store right now because of its strength as an all-rounder.
With a Surface Pen-enabled touch screen, lengthy 11.5 hour battery life and huge 1TB of storage you’ll be able to do a bit of everything with this compact rocket. The processor speed only clocks in at 1.30 GHz so don’t expect it to excel with complex tasks, but this CPU features a Turbo boost to 3.90 GHz for more demanding workloads, while keeping battery life healthy. View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i7 / 16GB / 1TB |
AU$2,799.20 AU$2,239.36 (save AU$559.84)
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 received a solid review from us at launch in the tail end of 2019. Our main gripe was that we felt it was slightly overpriced, an issue that nicely resolves itself with this deal. Down from a RRP of AU$3,499 you’re getting huge amounts off of the Pro 7. It offers computing power on par with the Surface Laptop range. An impressive feat. View Deal
Razer Kiyo Webcam |
AU$139 AU$111.20 (save AU$27.80)
The Razer Kiyo is a respectable trooper of a webcam. It does the job you need it to do, and at a healthy price. The main hang ups we have with it is the fact it can only shoot at 60fps up to 720p. For 1080p you’re dropping down to a, still healthy, 30fps. This means you’ll find motion blur and strange artifacts in your image in low-medium lighting. Combating that it ships with a built-in ring light. It’ll chug along through most day-to-day tasks, just don’t expect anything special from it. View Deal
Razer Ripsaw HD Game Capture Card |
AU$159.00 AU$127.20(save AU$31.80)
Niche products often find themselves with sky-high prices due to the lack of competition in their space. Game capture cards are one of these products. They’re used for capturing the output from a games console, or to capture direct footage from DSLRs or mirrorless cameras. There is not a huge use for them, meaning that you often find them going in the hundreds of dollars. The Ripsaw’s RRP is AU$299. Being able to knock that price down is incredibly appealing for anyone needing a capture card without being stung by the normal price tag. View Deal
Thrustmaster TPR Pendular Rudder |
AU$899.95 AU$719.20 (save AU$179.80)
We honestly believed this was a genuine rudder when we first saw it, but instead it’s the top end of immersion for a gaming product. The TPR Pendular Rudder is the king of components for flight sim set-ups. Designed to maximise accuracy and realism when at the stick of your virtual plane, it ships with adjustable pedals, tensioned springs and 3D magnetic sensors as well as all of the documentation and tools you need to get it up and running as soon as possible. Essential? No. Awesome? Yes. View Deal