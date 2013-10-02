Microsoft confirms more Surface sizes

A senior Microsoft executive has confirmed that its Surface tablet will soon be available in multiple aspect ratios and sizes.

Panos Panay revealed the company's plans during a question and answer session for the Surface 2 at its Seattle headquarters. Panay is the corporate vice president who oversees Microsoft's Surface division.

According to GeekWire, he told reporters: “We have a lot of great things that we are thinking about and working on, and there are multiple aspect ratios and sizes and awesome things to come from Surface. That's the best answer I have for you.”

In addition to confirming that the company is working on Surface tablets in different sizes, Panay also repeated his earlier claim that an LTE-enabled version of the Surface 2 will arrive early next year.

Microsoft unveiled the Surface 2 tablet, a thinner, lighter version of Microsoft's original Surface RT tablet towards the end of last month.

The Surface 2 now comes sporting some significant improvements including a Full-HD display and a new Tegra 4 processor.

Unveiled at a special media event the Surface 2 now sports Nvidia's powerful Tegra 4 processor which can also be found in the Nvidia Shield and the newly announced Nvidia Tegra Note.

The Surface 2 also comes with a 1080p Full-HD ClearType display which boasts improved colour reproduction as well as better viewing angles.