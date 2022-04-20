Meta Quest Gaming Showcase: how to watch and what to expect

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you want to hear about the games coming to VR this year, the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is an event not to be missed. Formally known as the Oculus Gaming Showcase, the upcoming Quest event promises new game announcements, gameplay first-looks and updates on titles to expect in the year to come.

The event will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and, of course, the Quest's own Horizon Venues metaverse on April 20 at 10am PT / 1pm ET (6pm UK, 9am on April 21 in Sydney). We'll add a link here to watch the event once it's available.

Meta hasn't given any more details on what titles will be featured in the 30-minute presentation but some of the game developers have been doing their own publicity around the event and others have been teased in recent months.

GTA San Andreas was first announced to be coming to Quest back in October at Meta's connect event. (Image credit: Facebook)

It was announced that GTA San Andreas was coming to Quest back in October but we have yet to see any gameplay. This is a game that could draw a huge audience to the Quest 2 so all eyes will be on any footage. If Resident Evil 4 is anything to go on, then a VR version of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas could be amazing.

Peak Blinders: The King's Ransom is a VR game based around the hit TV series starring those lovable Shelby gangsters and is expected to launch in 2022 for Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive and others. Could we see more details of the game in the Quest Showcase? I really hope so.

One guaranteed feature is the VR version of Among Us. The developers confirmed on Twitter that there would be new 'bean footage' available. Hopefully, we'll also get an idea of when the game will be available to play for ourselves too.