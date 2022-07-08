Master & Dynamic teams up with Mercedes-AMG to create a line-up of bespoke audio products

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The collection totals five different kinds of headphones, each of which draws part of its design identity from the German manufacturers.

(Image credit: Master & Dynamic x Mercedes-AMG)

AMG is Mercedes’ performance arm, an in-house sub-division that began life as an independent company capable of transforming an everyday Mercedes into a machine for the track. In recent years, AMG has branched out into building its own cars, separate and distinct from those sold by its sister company, as well venturing into electrified performance, with sizzling versions of the EQE and EQS.

(Image credit: Master & Dynamic x Mercedes-AMG)

For the collaboration with Master & Dynamic, the AMG logo is being applied to four distinct products, the MW75 Active Noise-Cancelling headphones, MW08 Sport True Wireless Earphones, and the MC100 Charge Pad. M&D makes superb audio products, so the partnership is more about adding a light veneer of logos and high-quality materials.

MW75 Active Noise-Cancelling headphones (Image credit: Master & Dynamic x Mercedes-AMG)

The MW75 headphones feature Active Noise-Cancelling and a 28-hour battery life, with the former available in three different modes depending on the surroundings. Soft leather ear cups and aluminium detailing come as standard, bearing a distinctive chrome-plated 3D Mercedes-AMG logo, which is embossed onto the leather headband. Red details amp up the sporty image.

MG20 Wireless Gaming Headphones (Image credit: Master & Dynamic x Mercedes-AMG)

Gamers are catered for by the MG20 Wireless Gaming Headphones, which are a cut above the category’s usual standard. Combining magnesium, fine leather and Alcantara®, the MG20s have a detachable boom microphone as well as an integrated microphone array. 7.1 surround sound is provided for full immersion and there’s a 22-hour battery life.

MW08 Sport True Wireless Earphones x Mercedes-AMG (Image credit: Master & Dynamic x Mercedes-AMG)

The MW08 Sport True Wireless Earphones x Mercedes-AMG are made from shatter-resistant sapphire glass and housed in a carbon fibre charging case. A variety of foam tip sizes accommodates every ear shape and the bespoke software gives adaptable levels of noise cancellation. Together with the charge case, there’s a total of 42 hours of battery life on offer.

MC100 Wireless Charge Pad (Image credit: Master & Dynamic x Mercedes-AMG)

Pair the above with the Mercedes-AMG branded MC100 Wireless Charge Pad, which can also be used with more recent models of iPhone. The circular pad is made from coated canvas with a cast aluminium base.

Prices start from £329.