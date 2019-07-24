MASSIVE MET Trenta Road Helmet discount + Wiggle discount codes

See and be seen, as they say on the road. There isn't really a scenario where not being seen on the road while cycling is a bad thing and given the amount of actually good looking high-visibility cycling clothing available to buy, you don't even have to wear the rubbish collectors' high-vis vest to be safe (kudos to them, though, for doing a great job).

Speaking of cheap high-vis cycling clothing, Wiggle is having a pretty good sale on and the MET Trenta Road Helmet is seriously discounted off. The White/Safety Yellow version of the helmet is 64% off.

• MET Trenta Road Helmet White/Safety Yellow £79.99 – was £220 , save £140.01

Wiggle also offers discounts to new customers with the following codes:

• £5 off when you spend at least £30 suing the code NEWGB5

• £10 off when you spend at least £50 suing the code NEWGB

There is also a sale on, up to 60 per cent off on selected items. The products on offer also refresh weekly so make sure you check the site regularly.

The MET Trenta road helmet comes with 19 vents for extra cooling but without a drag. This cycling helmet was designed for optimal aerodynamics and minimal weight. It is also ponytail Safe-T Advanced LED light compatible (light sold separately). Buy this excellent road helmet for 64% off, extremely limited stock!View Deal

(Image credit: MET)

The Midnight Blue version of the MET Trenta road helmet is also discounted off to £85.99, a 60 per cent saving. Many other colour variations are also on special offer and retail for around £140 at the moment, which is still a 37 per cent saving.

Take a look at the other sale items too, the Adidas Ultra Boost running shoes are now £89, discounted off from £149.95, that's 40 per cent off! Head over to Wiggle today.

