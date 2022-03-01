Marvel star Anthony Mackie set to headline new PlayStation project on Peacock

Following the success of Uncharted on the big screen, Sony is making moves in Hollywood once again with a new TV series based on Twisted Metal in the works. The project will star Marvel and Black Mirror's Anthony Mackie.

As reported by Variety , the new TV adaption will stream across Peacock with the Captain America actor playing a "smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives" called John Doe. The 30-minute action comedy is most notably being executive produced by Mackie, Will Arnett , Marc Foreman and PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst.

Twisted Metal is a vehicular combat game that originally launched in 1995, before going on to spawn several sequels and spinoffs. By October 2000, the series had accumulated five million in sales. The most recent release was in 2012, where Sony attempted to reboot the project under the same name but failed to revitalise the series.

"Twisted Metal’ has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away,” said NBCUniversal president of scripted content Lisa Katz.

"Also Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable! This adrenalin-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs."

PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash added: "Twisted Metal is one of PlayStation’s most beloved franchises. We are thrilled to have such an amazing creative team and partners working together who have such passion for this iconic property. We can’t wait for fans to see what we have planned for them."

A trailer for Twisted Metal (2012) on PlayStation 3 can be watched below:

Sony currently has 10 movies and TV shows based on gaming IP in the works, including a Ghost of Tsushima movie from John Wick director Chad Stahelski and The Last of Us TV series starring Pedro Pascal for HBO Max.

Tom Holland, most recently, starred as the plucky protagonist Nathan Drake in Uncharted alongside Mark Walhberg. The film has already made over $200 million at the global box office.