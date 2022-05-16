Disney Plus Marvel show from Hulu cancelled after one season

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Hulu has cancelled the stop-motion adult animated series M.O.D.O.K. from Marvel after only one season on the US streaming platform.

As reported by Deadline , the well-received show produced by Marvel Television will no longer be returning after debuting with its first and now only season in May 2021. For those in the UK and Europe, M.O.D.O.K. was released under the Star brand on Disney Plus, where the company puts a lot of its more adult-oriented content.

Created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt (who also voiced the titular role), the series followed the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. who after years of trying to conquer the world, but is constantly thwarted by Earth's mightiest heroes, is outed by his evil organisation. On top of this, the character is also dealing with a crumbling marriage and family life that leads to a midlife crisis.

T3 has reached out to Hulu for comment.

"Got to work with the best writers, a dream voice cast, and Marvel let us run amok in their toy box. Another great experience. Forward!," wrote Oswalt addressing the news (via Twitter ).

It's been noted that Hulu has struggled to attract an audience for any Marvel shows with the fantasy drama superhero show Helstrom similarly being cancelled after only one season in December 2020. That show received a negative response upon launch, unlike M.O.D.O.K. which garnered a positive reception, sitting at a respectable 88% on Rotten Tomatoes .

Aside from this, it's been a few years since a Marvel project has been cancelled with the most high profile being the Netflix Marvel shows – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher and The Defenders – in February 2019. More recently, the collection of shows was added to Disney Plus as the house of the house looked to bring all Marvel content under one roof. All of this has contributed to Disney Plus growing by eight million more subscribers during the first quarter of 2022. Hopefully, none of them subscribed specifically for M.O.D.O.K.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. stars Patton Oswalt, Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly and Sam Richarson. All 10 episodes of the first season can be watched on Hulu in the US or on Disney Plus in the UK now.

