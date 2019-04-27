Apple wins support showdown for FIFTH straight year

Apple has won Laptop Mag's prestigious Laptop Tech Support Showdown for the fifth straight year, with the Cupertino-based company beating a host of big-named competitors, including Samsung, Dell, Microsoft and Lenovo.

The results of the showdown, which saw 11 popular laptop makers secretly tested by undercover operatives for tech support on the phone, via social media, as well as online, saw the American laptop maker scoop a very impressive 91 points out of a possible 100, narrowly beating its nearest rival Razer, which lodged a total of 88 points.

Laptop Mag, commenting on the winner, said that:

"Apple has dominated the top spot in our rankings for the past few years, and that hasn't changed for 2019. The Cupertino company's tech support agents continue to be among the fastest and most knowledgeable in the business, delivering accurate answers to our Mac questions across live chat, social media and over the phone."

Apple has now bagged the the Support Showdown gong for 5-years straight.

The final results of LaptopMag's Laptop Support Showdown.

Rounding up the top three in 2019 was Razer and Dell, with Laptop Mag noting that the former had climbed from second-to-last in their results last year to second this year, a truly remarkable rise. Dell, which is known for its quality support, came in at three.

Meanwhile, at the bottom end of the chart was MSI, which was "due to its frustrating (though slightly improved) web experience and non-responsive social accounts". Lenovo and Huawei laptop users might also want to look away, as the two firms came second-to-last and third last respectively.

Here at T3 we feel Apple really is one of the best tech companies going in terms of tech support and aftercare across all of its products, so we feel these results simply reinforce its reputation in this regard, instilling confidence that a customer can buy an Apple product and not worry about being left out in the cold if something goes wrong or is difficult to understand.

For more information about the Laptop Tech Support Showdown, be sure to visit Laptop Mag direct, while for the absolute best prices on Apple's laptops to check out T3's best MacBook deals and best MacBook Pro deals guides.