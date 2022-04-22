Luke Skywalker's Lego Landspeeder is ready for Star Wars Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Lego has released a new ultimate collector series version of Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder as part of its Lego Star Wars collection. It is set for release on the franchise's biggest day of the year: May 4, also known as Star Wars Day.

One of the reasons we love Lego Star Wars is that it not only offers an intricate building experience but it also looks great on display when you've finished. you'll find some of the best Lego Star Wars sets in our guide. The audience for Lego Star Wars might be too old to play with these models (not toys) but they do like to put them on display.

The new X-34 Landspeed model – the one used by Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope – is an 1890-piece model that is 49cm / 19.29 inches long and 17cm / 6.7 inches high. When complete, it sits on a display stand with an info card and Lego mini-figures of both Luke Skywalker and C-3PO.

(Image credit: Lego)

In case you were thinking of sitting the characters inside the landspeeder (just to see), the figures aren't to the same scale, so will look a bit strange. However, they are designed for the display stand, because you weren't really going to play with it, were you?

The Lego Star Wars Landspeeder set is available from Lego stores and Lego.com, launching on May 4, 2022 (Star Wars Day), priced £174.99 / $199.99. However, Lego VIPs will get early access from May 1st.