Looks like we'll finally see the iPhone 6C in April

Rumours of an iPhone 6C have been doing the rounds ever since the release of the 'budget' iPhone 5C in 2013 – and now, finally, it looks like Apple's next 'affordable' iPhone is in sight.

A new report suggests the iPhone 6C will launch in April 2016 and it comes from a credible source, Chinese phone network China Mobile. The network's reportedly revealed the 6C release date in its 2016 roadmap, according to Chinese site MyDrivers.

Rumours of a March event have been gathering pace over the last few months, with suggestions we'll see both the Apple Watch 2 and iPhone 6C announcement then, ready for an April release.

Sooner rather than later

The strange thing is the roadmap suggests it's set to be called the iPhone 7C. It would make sense for Apple to call the phone the iPhone 7C, but only after the actual iPhone 7 has launched, so we reckon if it comes in March it'll likely sport a different name.

Other rumours suggest the iPhone 6C will come with a 4-inch screen with a screen resolution of 1136 x 640 as well as an A9 processor, 8MP camera and Touch ID.

What isn't clear is whether the iPhone 6C will sport a premium design. The iPhone 5C had a tacky plastic back, so we hope this time Apple decides to drop that in favour of something a little more attractive - or instead drop the price.

Fingers crossed we keep the bright colours that proved popular for the iPhone 5C range, but maybe on some metal backs.

Via BGR