This is the official Apple Watch charging dock

While Apple's wearable is riding high on wrists the world over, an official charging dock has been rather conspicious in its absence. That's now changed.

Earlier leaked, Apple has now confirmed to T3.com that is launching aMagnetic Charging Dock costing £65.

Interestingly your device can be charged horizontally as well as lying flat - in other words, it can fill up with juice while operating in Nightstand mode (your watch automatically changes into Nightstand mode when you place it on the charger). The dockworks with both 38mm and 42mm models and uses the same iconic inductive charging puck as the Apple Watch charging cable.

The funky CD-esque design certainly fits the kind of clean and bold aesthetic Apple is known for.

