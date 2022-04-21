Loewe Bild C is a small yet stylish 4K TV, now coming to the UK

Loewe Bild C 4K TV in situ
(Image credit: Loewe)
First announced in its native Germany in late 2021, Loewe has revealed that its 43-inch Bild C is coming to the shores of good ol' Blighty for 2022.

Famed for its high-end build quality (no surprise with a name like Bild, eh? And, no, we know its German meaning has no relation), this 4K Loewe set is a delicate example of design.

The Loewe Bild C 43 features a so-called 'floating frame' design, hidden cabling to keep everything neat and tidy, and a chrome stand. Very fancy. 

Loewe Bild C 4K TV in situ

(Image credit: Loewe)

The panel, meanwhile, is an LCD with edge-illuminating LEDs to pump out high dynamic range levels of brightness (although only to 500 nits maximum brightness, so not challenging the flagship competition by any means.

The SL7 chassis here means you get four HDMI 2.0 inputs for your various devices, one of which is eARC for audio passthrough. And with built-in Dolby Atmos you can expect quality sound. However, as it's HDMI 2.1 don't expect high frame-rate (HFR) or any next-gen gaming features such as variable refresh rate (VRR).

So how much can you expect to pay for the Loewe Bild C 43? The princely sum of £1,499 in the UK. Do you Loewe it or, er, loether it?

