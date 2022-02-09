Samsung Galaxy S22 launch LIVE blog: all the Unpacked action as it happens

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live: watching you all with the eye of the holographic tiger (Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 launch is happening today and we are here LIVE. And by 'here' I mean 'at my laptop' and by 'LIVE' I mean 'only barely'. Wooh! A quick look around the Galaxy Unpacked venue tells me I have arrived somewhere in the region of 5 hours early. So I'll just keep talking for that period, to get y'all in the mood.

So now you're thinking, 'When is the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event and Galaxy S22 event?' It's at 3pm GMT in the UK. In the USA it's at 10am EST, 7am PST, 9am CST. It's 8am MST, if you are Denver or thereabouts. In Australia, that equates to 2am EDT so perhaps we won't have so many Australian readers.

When the event starts, you can watch it right here, of course.