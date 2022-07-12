Prime Day deals on products with 5-star customer ratings on Amazon – live blog

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now here and that means T3 is unearthing the very best Prime Day deals on available, from TVs to headphones to laptops to phones, among much more.

But, right here, I've decided to surface only the Amazon Prime Day deals on products with really high customer review scores. This means that every product that featured here is not just cheaper than normal but critically praised by thousands of happy shoppers, too.

If you want to just jump straight into everything Amazon has to offer right now, though, then you can view all deals at Amazon right now (opens in new tab).

But, for a curated list of deals on products with excellent customer review scores, keep this live blog open, as I'll be adding great deals to it frequently.