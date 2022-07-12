Prime Day cooling deals live blog: chill with our discounts on fans, portable aircon and more

It could be the perfect storm. A UK heatwave and some of the hottest deals of the year. Yes, the sunshine has coincided with the best Prime Day deals giving you the perfect excuse to pick up a new fan or portable aircon unit at a discount.

We're here to bring you the best deals of the day that can provide respite to the stifling summer air. If you want some more options, take a look at our best air con guide and also the best fans.

To make things quicker, the best deals are linked directly below but follow the full live feed to see the very latest deals on Amazon as they drop. We'll also have US options here too, so no one is left out in the (not so) cold.

See the full list of fans and air conditioners on Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

See all fans and air conditioners on Amazon US (opens in new tab)

Top 5 Prime Day Cooling deals UK