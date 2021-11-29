Nike & Adidas Cyber Monday deals LIVE: save up to 50%

Refresh

Kicking off the Nike deals, here's one for UK Basketball fans: the NBA Store is offering up to 20% off selected lines. Hurry, though, as the sale ends in 14 hours.

Happy Cyber Monday! Welcome to T3's Nike and Adidas live blog. Today, I'm going to be hunting for the best Cyber Monday deals on Nike and Adidas from both the UK and the US.

Sportswear is always a popular category to shop for during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. They typically get the biggest price cuts, even from big brand designers like Nike and Adidas.

Personally, I'd like to find some good activewear for myself and also for my family and friends for Christmas. I've got lots of Nike sneakers and am a big fan, but I've never owned any Adidas so that's what I'm going to be keeping an eye on this year.

If you want some guidance on what to buy from the Nike and Adidas Cyber Monday sales, including which retailers have the best discounts, I'll be updating this with my favourite deals, so stay tuned!

Shopping in the USA and just want to see the top 10 shoe deals in the Nike Cyber Monday sale? Here are T3's top picks.