Google IO 2022 live blog: All the announcements that matter

It's that special time of year: Google IO time of year! T3 is on board for the ride, so strap yourselves in for a live blog rollercoaster on everything that matters around the 2022 showcase from the search giant.

I've already written about the four major things to expect from the keynote: from Android 13, to Pixel Watch, and Pixel 6a. And what not to expect (sad face): the Pixel 7. But there could well be plenty more surprises from the show besides – you can watch along yourself, the video livestream is embedded above.

Google's first keynote kicks off at 6pm BST (that's 7pm CEST, 1pm US EDT, 10am US PDT) on 11th May, which is when I expect the major meat of the show to be revealed. But many more keynotes take place at the conference, as you can see on Google's official site, right through to its closing on 12th May.