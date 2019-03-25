Adidas Ultraboost x Game of Thrones sneakers have sold out

• UPDATE: these fine shoes were limited edition and sold out fast. However the Adidas x Star Wars collection shows no sign of selling out. Go take a look.

Following months of rumours, Adidas has launched a limited-edition collection of its poplar Ultraboost running shoe, inspired by hit HBO TV series Game of Thrones. The Adidas x Game of Thrones Ultraboost collection features six new shoes, priced at £149.95, each representing different families and warring factions of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond The Wall.

Aptly for a series where much-loved characters are killed off at the drop of a hat, three of the shoes' colourways have sold out already. So if you want a pair, you'd best get a move on, like a peasant fleeing the man-eating dogs of Ramsey Snow. Even the lines that are left will soon only have sizes left to fit Tyrion or the Mountain.

The 'White Walker' colourway: ice cool?

References to the Game of Thrones world can be seen through a range of design details. The symbol of each faction can be found on the tongue, there's a motto on the heel tag, and each shoe sports a distinct colourway inspired by the house or group of characters.

The black-and-scarlett House Targaryen shoe, for instance, gives a nod to the three-headed fire-breathing dragon, while the White Walker shoe is appropriately white, black and icy blue.

The only question is whether these are running shoes for fast-moving athletes such as Arya or more the kind of stylish trainer that man-about-town Tyrion might wear while at his favourite nightclub, or brothel.

The Adidas x Game of Thrones Ultraboost collection features Adidas’ signature Boost foam midsole technology for extra bounce and better energy return, a sock-like Primeknit upper for lightweight performance, and the iconic three-stripe midfoot cage and heel counter to support your foot.

As with other shoes in the Ultraboost line, they straddle the line between sport and fashion – meaning they're just as comfortable for daily wear as they are pounding the pavements.

On sale ahead of the show’s eighth and final season, the Adidas x Game of Thrones Ultraboost collection has already sold out of three of the shoes: Stark, White Walker and Targaryen. However, at the time of writing three are still available:

• Lannister (red and gold)

• Night’s Watch (black)

• The second Targaryen colourway (white and silver)