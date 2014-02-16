LG unveils third-generation L Series ahead of MWC 2014

LG has announced a trio of third generation L-Series Android handsets that will take to the international stage at Mobile World Congress in little over a week.

The mid-range smartphone series from LG includes the LG L40, LG L70 and the LG L90.

LG officially unveiled the new third generation lineup issuing an image of the handsets in black and white variations.

All three phones will come pre-installed with Google's latest OS Android 4.4 KitKat.

The LG L90 sports the highest spec of the bunch with a 4.7-inch display with a somewhat disappointing 960 x 540 pixel resolution.

On the inside the LG L90 packs a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and an 8-megapixel rear-mounted camera with a 2540mAh Lithium-polymer battery.

The inferior LG L70 is a notch below its fellow handset packing a smaller 4.5-inch, 800 x 400 pixel display with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage and a 5-megapixel camera alongside a 2100mAh battery.

The smallest of the lot is the LG L40, an entry level offering with a 3.5-inch, 480 x 320 pixel display that is ideal for new smartphone owners.

It runs a 1.2GHz dual-core CPU and adds 512MB of RAM with 4GB of internal storage alongside a 3-megapixel camera and a 1700mAh battery.

Stay tuned to hear about the latest in mobile tech as T3 heads over to Mobile World Congress in Barcelona kicking off on February 24.