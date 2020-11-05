Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 look out: LG Rollable is real!

Forget foldables! LG is ushering in a new age of smartphones with rollable displays, and they're looking more real by the minute with the news that the company has registered a trademark in Europe for the moniker 'LG Rollable'.

LG's rollable devices fall under the umbrella of its Explorer Project which saw the LG Wing swivel phone release as the first smartphone from this line. Project B, which we saw renders of earlier this week, could very well be the second handset, as well as taking up the mantle of being the first rollable smartphone to hit the market.

LetsGoDigital reports that LG filed the trademark this week with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), and the description suggests that the LG Rollable isn't just coming for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, but the Note 20 series as well, with the mention of an "electronic touch screen pen for smartphones".

LG isn't messing about with the name either; it's setting itself apart from the likes of the Motorola Razr, and Huawei Mate X, and taking Samsung's lead by stating the gimmick in the name.

Samsung is making moves to make the foldable Z series its new flagship if reports are to be believed, pivoting away from a premium offering for its Galaxy S21 which is set to launch early, in January.

LG's rollable is expected to join the fray in March – the usual window reserved by Samsung for its S series – so it'll be interesting to see how consumers respond to an entirely new concept for their smartphones.

Thanks to the innovative design, the rollable LG should avoid the pitfalls that Samsung fell into with the original Galaxy Fold, and with no actual crease in the display, the panel won't be under as much stress – and there won't be a hinge to worry about either.

If you're more interested in grabbing an affordable phone with a tried-and-tested candy bar design, be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals pages for upcoming bargains.

Source: LetsGoDigital