LG Optimus L7 UK release date confirmed

Announced just hours after the Samsung Galaxy S3 unveiling, LG has confirmed the Android 4.0 filled Optimus L7 will hit the UK later this month

Having been officially unveiled at MWC 2012 earlier this year, the LG Optimus L7 is to follow the newly unveiled Samsung Galaxy S3 and be made available to eager consumers in the coming days running Google's latest Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich OS.



LG Optimus L7 Specs



Lining up at just 8.7mm thick, the Optimus L7 boasts a 4.3-inch WVGA display with an ultra-wide viewing angle allowing users to enjoy impressive visuals from any direction. Elsewhere a 1GHz Cortex A5 processor provides the grunt whilst a 5-megapixel rear-mounted camera offers up impressive snaps enhanced by an LED flash.



“For consumers desiring high-end style and sophistication in a smartphone, LG Optimus L7 offers beauty and performance in one smart package,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The L7 is a significant addition to our L-Series portfolio and we are confident that it'll prove highly attractive to users. We expect it to be one of our most popular smartphones.”



LG Optimus L7 Release Date and Price



With an unveiling largely overshadowed by the recent Samsung Galaxy S3 announcement, LG has failed to offer confirmed pricing information for the upcoming L7. Despite this the company has revealed that the handset has been handed an “early May” European arrival before making the trip to global markets at a later date.



Are you impressed by the LG Optimus L7 or would you rather plump for the Samsung Galaxy S3 when it hits the UK on May 30th?