LG Optimus 3D UK release set for April 25th priced £515

Expansys offer 3D smartphone ahead of April 25th launch

LG's venture into 3D smartphones, the LG Optimus 3D, is set to launch in the UK on April 25th priced £514.99, online retailer Expansys has claimed.

Available to pre-order now from the online gadget provider the LG Optimus 3D was officially unveiled at Mobile World Congress on Monday with the 3D handset joining the recent fleet of 1GHz dual-core processor touting smartphones.

Set to touch down in the UK running Google's Android 2.3 mobile operating system, FroYo, with a 2.3, Gingerbread to follow shortly after launch, the Optimus 3D sports glasses-free display technology similar to that found in the upcoming Nintendo 3DS of offer users an extra-dimensional experience.

Completing the Optimus 3D's impressive array of specs is a 4.3-inch WVGA display a dual-lens 5-megapixel camera capable of 3D photography and HD video as well as 8GB of internal storage and a HDMI port for HD file transfers to standard or 3D TVs.

