LG OLED TV price drop coming! The LG CX and BX are about to be cheaper than ever before

LG makes some of the best OLED TVs, but they've always been premium priced (which is fair enough, given how good they are). However, the prices of the 2020 range have steadily dropped over time, and with the 2021 models arriving shortly, LG has announced that its current models will become its cheapest ever OLED TVs with another 10% price drop. The new prices take effect on March 10th.

The juicy headline is that we're about to get LG's first ever OLED TV for under £1,000 (we don't have confirmation of a similar US price drop yet). The LG BX will now start from just £989 for the 55-inch model (£1,439 for 65-inch). Our LG BX review said: "The LG BX is a compelling OLED TV, with superior HDMI support, and a high overall level of picture quality with both regular HD and 4K content. Throw in the competitive price, and you've got a bargain." So you can imagine how we feel about it now that it's even cheaper – it will absolutely be the best TV under £1,000 available on the market.

The LG CX offers even better image quality, and comes in more sizes. The extra quality means that it costs more than the LG BX, but there's a reason it's been riding high near the top of our list of the best TVs, and actually at the top of our list of the best gaming TVs. Our LG CX review said "The CX’s combination of exquisite pictures at a lower price make it LG’s most all-round irresistible OLED TV yet," and again, that was at a more expensive price than it is now!

The LG CX will now start at £1,169 for the 48-inch, £1,169 for the 55-inch (no, not a typo – the same price as the 48-inch), £1,709 for the 65-inch, and £3,179 for the 77-inch.

We mentioned that the new prices start on March 10th, but you can see the current lowest prices for all these models just below, in case any retailers decide to get a head start.

We expect to have reviews of the new LG C1 and LG G1 OLED TVs before too long, but these will launch at RRP prices, which looks likely to mean £1,499/$1,499 for the CX 48-inch (though not confirmed as yet).