LG G6 water and dust proofing teased in new videos

Another day, another tease of the LG G6 as part of the build up ahead of the phone’s expected unveil at MWC next week. This time it comes in the form of videos teasing water and dust proofing.

The video called Pool shows a person swimming with the description: “Taking a day off at the pool? Just relax and enjoy LG G6.” Then the image shows the outline of a phone.

The other video, called Flour, shows exactly that and says: “Stay apart from the particles. LG G6.” Then there’s that same phone outline image.

So, while nothing has been revealed clearly, these videos are pretty obviously about the G6 suggesting it will be water and dust proof. What rating that will take, be it IP67 or otherwise, isn’t clear. But for most uses a basic level of water and dust proofing should be enough to make use worry-free, anywhere.

Other specs that have been confirmed by LG include a FullVision 18:9 5.7-inch display, LG UX 6.0 and 32-bit Quad-DAC audio.

LG is expected to fully unveil the flagship G6 smartphone at Mobile World Congress next week. Check out our LG G6 rumour round-up feature to find out everything there is to know so far.

