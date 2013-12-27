LG G3 to feature fingerprint scanner along with MWC release date

With LG still riding off the success of the G2 and its Google Nexus 5 it seems as though the company is already looking to stay one step ahead with the G3

The LG G3 could feature a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, similar to that found on the HTC One Max and could also be arriving as soon as MWC 2014 in February.

According to BGR the next flagship from LG will be a culmination of current premium features and new technology including a 4K display and a new premium design.

The LG G3 would almost certainly be going head-to-head with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S5 and the new HTC One 2 which are both rumoured to feature new technology including 64-bit processors and fingerprint scanners.

Whilst phones other than the iPhone 5s do feature a fingerprint scanner they have not been as successfully implemented, we found that the HTC One Max, although innovative in its use of a scanner, ultimately failed when it came to everyday reliability.

Along with a fingerprint scanner it's expected that the LG G3 will launch with a large 4K display, a 16MP camera and a powerful 64-bit processor that would be able to take on the likes of Apple's own 64-bit A7 chip.

LG most recently saw success with the launch of the Google Nexus 5, a low-cost high-end smartphone that features Google's new Android 4.4 Android KitKat operating system.

Source: BGR