LG and Samsung reportedly eyeing up iris recognition tech

Security tech on smartphones has already come on leaps and bounds, and now there's rumours we could be in for another upgrade. We're hearing reports claiming LG and Samsung are looking to add iris-recognition to their next-generation flagships.

According to news from Korea (via PhoneArena), LG and Samsung are gearing up to launch smartphones with iris recognition systems.

They're saying that it could feature on next year's flagships, which would be the Samsung Galaxy S7 and LG G5. It's the first we've heard of LG's interest, but we've heard plenty of rumours in the past linking Samsung to eye-scanning tech. It was reportedly going to come with the Galaxy S5, but it was ultimately pulled.

The idea is that you unlock your phone simply by looking at it. Everyone human obviously has a unique scan, so your phone would be uber safe. We've already seen it feature on the Vivo X5 Pro in China and the Fujitsu Arrows NX F-04G in Japan, so it will certainly be interesting to see Samsung and LG's own twist on the tech.

Both companies are likely in the very early stages of development, so don't get your hopes up just yet. Even if LG and Samsung decide to do it next year, it's possible they would launch the devices in Asia to test the response first. We'll have to wait and see.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is expected to come out April 2015 while the LG G5 drops a few months later.