LG 55-inch OLED TV pre-orders now live in Korea

LG's 55-inch OLED TV originally turned heads at CES 2012, now a year later the company is ready to ship the next-generation technology to consumers

The LG 55-inch OLED TV is finally up for pre-order in South Korea with the company announcing worldwide release dates in the next few days, it is the first 55-inch OLED TV to be on sale to consumers.

At just 4mm thin the 55-inch flagship uses the revolutionary OLED technology, something that has so far only been seen on much smaller smartphone screens.

Because OLED technology doesn't use a backlight the TV offers what LG describes as an "infinite contrast ratio" regardless of viewing angle or ambient brightness giving it a competitive edge over the current LED technology.

While Samsung does have an OLED TV LG has been the first company to make the technology available to consumers with the TV going on sale for around $10,000.

With Sony showing off it's 4K technology and Samsung rumoured to be launching a new range of Smart TVs all eyes will be on CES 2013 to find out what will be the next big leap in display technology.