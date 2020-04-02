Let’s-a go! Levi’s Super Mario clothing collection is now available to buy

Mario and friends arrive on t-shirts, jeans, hoodies and more

Let’s-a go! Levi’s Super Mario clothing collection is now available to buy
(Image credit: Levi's)

By

Levi’s has revealed a new Super Mario clothing collection, featuring Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi and others emblazoned across t-shirts, jeans, hoodies, jackets and more.

Undoubtedly set to brighten the day of everyone you see (from a social-distancing six feet, of course), the new collection ranges from subtle to properly loud.

At the subtle end of the scale, there are 501 jeans with a gold coin cleverly poking out of the coin pocket, and t-shirts featuring Mario unlocking a coin from the Levi’s logo.

(Image credit: Levi's)

At the other end, we have trousers, shorts and jackets completely covered in every character from the Mushroom Kingdom. It’s a strong look, but arguably perfect for the marathon Mario Kart sessions we’ll all be racking up over the coming weeks.

Somewhere in-between, we have the Vintage Fit Trucker garnished with the faces of Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach and others, and a colourful Super Mario logo on the back.

(Image credit: Levi's)

Other details featured across the range include mushrooms and stars on back patches, Levi’s tabs in special colours with fonts inspired by vintage video games, and shank buttons in red, blue, green and yellow.

A pair of 501 Straight jeans includes a ‘Power Up’ custom selvedge on the cuff, and a print of Mario running around the inside waistband.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.