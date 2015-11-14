Leica's D-Lux high performance compact is now in cool and classy grey

In an attempt to woo you even more, Leica have just re-launched the D-Lux compact in grey

With the rate smartphone cameras are developing you might be wandering why companies are still making compact cameras. Although new smartphones like the Blackberry Priv boast an 18MP camera,they simply don't compare to the SLR quality images you'll get on a perofmance compact like the Leica D-Lux Grey.

The D-Lux in grey is a variation from the black version bringing two-tone styling to the table, combining a silver lens with a 'sophisticated' grey body to make an all-round performance compact camera look even better. Although you get a swanky new colour scheme you don't unfortunately get any improved specs- which shouldn't be too much of a problem as the specs were already top-notch.

The D-Lux Grey comes armed with Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9–34 mm f/1.7–2.8 ASPH lens producing outstanding photo performance. The zoom lens, with its highly practical range of focal lengths equivalent to 24 to 75mm ensures great results from a variety of scenario's, meaning you'll be able to take excellent quality snaps without the bulk and clunk of an SLR.

The specs don't stop at photography, the camera's 4K video capability, as well as an integrated WiFi module, providing remote control of the camera from a smartphone or tablet PC, make this camera an all round contender.

Included with the Leica D-Lux Grey is a Leica flash unit and matching carrying strap finished in quality leather.

You'll be able to grab one of these cameras for the not so modest price of £825.