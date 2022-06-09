The Leica M-A Titan is a purely mechanical camera crafted from titanium

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Leica has just announced the M-A “Titan” marking the sixth time Leica has released a titanium limited-edition model. It continues a tradition that first started with the Leica M6 TTL “Titanium” in 2001.

The new Leica M-A Titan sets itself apart with a look that is as elegant as it is exclusive, the set combines the timeless appeal of the analogue Leica M-A with the classic design of the APO Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH.

To create this high-end duo, Leica has milled key components of the camera and lens from solid titanium – a material known for its exceptional resilience and durability.

This gives the camera and lens even greater solidity, as well as a unique appearance that is impossible to achieve with any other material.

Of course, as a purely mechanical camera, the Leica M-A doesn't need power or a data connection to work. It is the epitome of Leica’s philosophy – to concentrate on the essential – a return to photography in its purest form.

(Image credit: Leica)

The sophisticated design of the special edition is enhanced by the classic ‘Ernst Leitz Wetzlar’ script on the top plate.

The APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH also has external components crafted from titanium for this special edition – and the appearance is modelled on the very first Summicron-M with a 50 mm focal length, introduced in 1956.

The APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH promised unparalleled optical performance and represents the pinnacle of full-frame lens design.

Another element of the set’s classic aesthetic is the round lens hood, which, as you've probably guessed by now, is also made of solid titanium.

The camera and lens are delivered in a special presentation box with an inner lining of black silk.

The Leica M-A “Titan” set is limited to 250 units worldwide, with both the camera and lens featuring engravings of their respective special-edition serial numbers.

The set is available today at Leica Camera London and specialist retailers, with an RRP of £18,000.

(Image credit: Leica)